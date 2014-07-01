Modern Materials Handling Features Seegrid and Topco Associates LLC Strategic Partnership

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Seegrid Corporation, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Modern Materials Handling. Seegrid announced its strategic partnership with Topco Associates LLC, a $12.3 billion cooperative and leader in the grocery/supermarket industry, to provide vision-guided automated guided vehicles to Topco members.



The revolutionary vision-based navigation system operates without laser targets, floor transponders, or magnetic tape. The vision navigation solution allows Topco members the flexibility to train and change routes immediately and provides an affordable automation solution.



Seegrid automated pallet trucks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers are revolutionizing the unmanned transportation of goods in manufacturing and distribution facilities. Topco’s Indirect Spend Solutions team will work collaboratively with Seegrid to roll out the AGV program.



Dave Picarillo, senior vice president of Topco’s indirect spend program, said, “Topco is excited to partner with the leading robotics AGV supplier to deliver an innovative solution to Topco members. The Seegrid solution provides members with a competitive advantage to reduce costs and improve bottom-line performance.”



Anthony Horbal, CEO of Seegrid, stated, “This new strategic partnership will provide Topco members, who are supermarket retailers, food wholesalers, and foodservice companies, with an innovative vision-guided flexible AGV solution that will immediately deliver cost reductions and create a competitive advantage. Seegrid products help businesses improve throughput and improve workplace and employee safety, while delivering a rapid payback.”



Modern Materials Handling reaches the largest and most highly qualified audience of executives, distribution center professionals and engineers involved in buying/specifying materials handling equipment and services. The magazine has 81,000 subscribers.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) is the global leader of robotic vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Seegrid AGVs are revolutionizing the movement of materials handling in manufacturing and distribution environments with simplicity, flexibility, and affordability. Robotic pallet trucks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing labor and operating costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid AGVs improve workplace safety, reduce equipment and product damage, and deliver a rapid return on investment. The company’s state-of-the-art navigation technology requires no infrastructure for navigation—no wires, lasers, tapes, or magnets.



Guided by Seegrid partnerships with leading global industrial truck manufacturers provide businesses with a choice when selecting a brand of robotic vision-guided AGVs. Seegrid and Guided by Seegrid products are available in North America and Europe.



In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was named Manufacturer of the Year and the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow on Twitter @Seegrid.



