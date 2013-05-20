Modern Materials Handling Profiles Cylinder Handling Attachment for Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Lift’n Buddy hand truck helps lift, transport loads according to a recent article by Sara Pearson Specter, Editor at Large for Modern Materials Handling. Aaron Lamb, General Manager, shows one of the Lift’n Buddy’s newest features—a cylinder handling attachment that grips drums and kegs demonstrated. “The latest enhancements to the product include a cylinder handling attachment that grips drums and kegs, a bumper mount that allows the hand truck to ride on the front or back of a fleet vehicle, and a self-supporting ‘kickstand’ that helps with pushing the loaded unit when it’s tilted,” said Lamb.



Modern Materials Handling provides comprehensive coverage of productivity solutions for materials handling professionals in distribution, warehousing and manufacturing. Modern Materials Handling recently profiled the award-winning Lift’n Buddy. http://www.mmh.com/article/liftn_buddy_hand_truck_helps_lift_transport_loads/



Fabricated of durable, lightweight extruded aluminum, the Lift’n Buddy comes in two models capable of handling 250- or 500-pound loads. Customization options include single loop or dual-grip vinyl handles and 10-inch marking or non-marking full or semi-pneumatic tires.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth Products, is the revolutionary mobile lifting device. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



