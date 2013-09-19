Modern Pixel Personalizes Wedding Photography with Photojournalistic Detail

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Modern Pixel Photography provides various services to best document weddings. While these are suitable for almost every affair, the company can go beyond its typical product offerings and accommodate client requests. The wedding photography Calgary couples can expect may include extra services at such requests, and the experts will do their best to meet these needs.



Calgary wedding photography is conducted through a working relationship to make all parties in the shoots comfortable. For the most part, even the most personalized of service involves photography in the moment. The photographers do not interfere with the event.



Using Canon and Sigma equipment, the wedding photographers Winnipeg clients respect and accommodate any request as best as possible and deliver the photos within four weeks. About 250 to 500 images are usually provided, depending on the event and any number of circumstances.



Contacting the Winnipeg wedding photography service is as simple as going online. A simple contact form is provided on the website to get in touch. One can also email the business at the address provided on the site.



By enlisting Modern Pixel’s services, bride’s and groom’s, and their families, get the best Winnipeg wedding photographer for the job. The business is run by Mike and Lisa, a couple and self-proclaimed documentary photographers with a family of their own. They focus on documenting true love, creative portraits, and the memories and emotions of those who cherish the photographs forever.



For more information on the services provided and to contact Mike and Lisa for more personalized requests, go to http://www.modernpixel.ca.com or call 204-688-3525.



About Modern Pixel Photography

Modern Pixel Photography is run by Mike and Lisa, documentary photographers who specialize in capturing the essence of any wedding day. In addition, family portraits and commercial photography services are also provided. The company can be contacted online via its website where a complete portfolio of wedding photography Calgary work is available to view.