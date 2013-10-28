Modern Pixel Reveals Successful Pay It Forward Campaign

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Modern Pixel has announced its Pay it Forward campaign was successful. The wedding photographers Calgary chose a couple who may not have been able to hire a photographer for the level of services the company provides. The company provided Calgary wedding photography at no fee.



Sydney and Eric’s story was one of dedication to a cause, with compassion and a love of life. The Winnipeg wedding photographer linked up with several vendors to support the cause. Florals were provided by Fache Floral Designs, hair and makeup were provided by Vamp Industries, while sweets were contributed by Cake Studio.



A 35 minute shoot yielded some of the agency’s favorite photography. These fine examples of Winnipeg wedding photography are available to view now on the website. The company is not only dedicated to fine wedding photography; it also photographs families, maternity sessions, and fashion. Also, general photography and promotional services are provided.



For weddings, clients usually get up to 500 images from the day. While these are usually available within four weeks, clients can sometimes receive some early via Facebook. The samples from the Pay It Forward campaign are available on the agency’s website now, and provide an example of the company’s work.



The wedding photography Winnipeg is served by is supported by a large portfolio. For more information on the agency’s services and examples of the fine work provided over the years, go to www.modernpixel.com



About Modern Pixel

Modern Pixel photographs weddings, engagements, families, fashion, and more in the Calgary area. The self-described wedding photojournalists use Canon and Sigma equipment to capture the moment during special events. Photographers Mike and Lisa have built their business around capturing love in pictures.