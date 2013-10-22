Modern Real Estate Agent Branding Packages Launched by Mod Girl Marketing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Independent real estate agents branding and marketing experts at Mod Girl Marketing release online branding and marketing packages to give independent real estate agents and agencies the cutting edge in the competitive real estate market.



Effective branding provides independent real estate agents the professional online look that the mega real estate franchises capitalize on. Through effective branding, independent real estate agents or agencies project a professional image that attracts buyers and sellers, taking away any customer bias towards the big real estate chains. Independent real estate agents and agencies comprise 41% of the real estate market, indicating that more than half of the real estate market is in the hands of the big chains such as Century 21, Re/Max, ERA, Keller Williams or Coldwell Banker. Independent real estate agents that effectively brand their agencies compete more effectively with the big chains, and survive and continue to prosper when the market gets tight.



Surveys indicate that prospective home buyers and sellers aren’t necessarily looking for a franchise name when choosing a real estate agent, but that what matters most are qualities such as Honesty (24%), Reputation (21%), Referrals (15%), Neighborhood Knowledge (12%), and Personality (9%). First impressions make a difference. The majority of home buyers utilize the Internet in searching for a new house or a real estate agent. It is important for independent agents to project a professional and trustworthy image to provide a favorable first impression to potential clients.



Mod Girl Marketing provides independent real estate agents an online presence a facelift with graphics, imaging and well-chosen words through professional writers that attracts clients. Some of the venues that Mod Girl Marketing uses to bring customers to independent real estate agents are: custom, easily updatable, and SEO-friendly WordPress design, blog writing and articles, effective use of press releases, and social media posts. Mod Girl Marketing provides social media setup, branding through graphics and design, and management of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, and Pinterest, custom YouTube video creation, PPC advertising, SEO optimization, and keyword research.



“I personally want to thank you for the work you and your team have done on my Facebook page and Twitter background. Not only were you successful incorporating my personality into my business, but you took a creative approach that stands out.” K. Mudgett, Independent Real Estate Agent



Mod Girl Marketing is effective, industry-specialized, and brings more business to independent real estate agents.



Contact Mod Girl Marketing at info@modgirlmarketing.com



Visit the Mod Girl Marketing website and blog to read testimonials from independent real estate agents: http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/real-estate-agent-branding-matters-2013/