Modern Rugs Launches Revamped Website in Answer to Growing Demand for Designer Rugs

Silver Springs, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The rug and carpet import industry generated more than $5 million dollars in shipments last year, depicting an increase of 6 percent in the United States alone. This increase in the demand for such products is attributed largely to the growing number of modern designer rugs being made available to the public and the numerous benefits they bring to interior spaces. In answer to the flourishing popularity of such items, Modern Rugs has launched their revamped website offering a more extensive selection of contemporary rugs from which to choose.



Chris of Modern Rugs confirmed, "Among the items included in our extended inventory are the luxurious felt rugs that are becoming more prominent with consumers. Wool has been a popular design medium for centuries, and felt is an extension of this distinction. Felt rugs are created by exposing wool to heat, moisture and pressure. The result is a soft, feathery texture no simple shag rug could emulate. Customers may choose from those we have in stock or take advantage of our custom rug order feature."



The company's expanded inventory includes a variety of shapes, sizes and mediums as well as offerings from some of the industry's most highly sought after designers. Christopher Fareed's latest line of hand knotted Tibetan rugs is among those currently available. Blending art with modern culture through a combination of pure New Zealand Wool and extravagant Banana Silk, critics insist Fareed's designs add a touch of comfort and elegance to any room.



Calvin Klein also makes his appearance in the Modern Rugs lineup. Also featuring New Zealand wool and superior manufacture, these contemporary rugs are available in an array of colors, textures and schemes. Said Chris, "Our Flokati rugs are made entirely of wool, both the pile and the backing. These rugs were originally only available in an off-white hue, as this was their natural tone; however, they can now be ordered in any color imaginable. The soft nature and whimsical texture of these rugs are major factors in what makes this one of our most popular lines."



Concluded Chris, "When choosing one of our rugs, our customers want to get the most comfort and life possible from their purchase. Area rugs, especially those used in high traffic areas, are subjected to an enormous amount of impact. We recommend adding one of our no-slip rug pads for absorbing the brunt of the impact that would weaken the rug over time. This type of padding adds life, comfort and safety to any of our area rugs."



About Modern Rugs

Established in 1999, Modern Rugs offers the largest selection of contemporary rugs available. Their inventory includes every size, color and design imaginable. They also offer customized rug design for those with specific preferences in mind.