Modern Style Rugs: Blogging About Rugs

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Many online sellers are ‘out in the trenches’, working in their business as well as on it. Chris Bentley, MD of Modern Style Rugs is no exception. He drives his business from every angle, and is always out in the front line, ready to greet and help his visitors.



When asked about the keys to succeeding online, he firmly believes in understanding his business from every level in order to better serve and grow the client base.



Executives far removed from the real nuts and bolts that turn the business on a daily basis is not something you find inside of this well known rug seller.



Taking that and applying it to the business as a whole translates into creating and deploying a marketing strategy that puts the business in front of those who need it.



Modern Style Rugs are also known for blogging passionately about their rugs, something they’ve been doing over at their blog - http://blog.modernstylerugs.co.uk - for a long time now.



Ultimately, everybody has the same chance to succeed online. But success can be hard to get, and one must work hard at it until it happens, using all the tools available at any given time.



For more information, visit http://www.modernstylerugs.co.uk



About Modern Style Rugs

Modern Style Rugs is an online rug seller. The company has been running for many years, under the same name.



Location: UK (online seller)

Contact: e@josegonzalez.ltd.uk (publicist)

Company website: http://www.modernstylerugs.co.uk