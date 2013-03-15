Modern Style Rugs New Website Launch

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Chris Bentley, Managing Director at Modern Style Rugs explains that the reason for the company’s impressive pace, comes down to Modern Style Rugs’s vision and dedication to its customer base. “Technology changes very fast,” Chris explains, “and that means online user habits change, become more complex and refined. A website can go from a usable dream to a clunky has-been in just twelve months, purely based on the user’s changing perception. We can either stay we were last year, or we can move forward with our users, adapting to their ever-changing needs. If you stay put, you’re not listening or catering to your customers.”



The company’s technology needs has grown alongside their evolving designs, making state-of-the-art hosting for the new website an essential part of their overall user experience.



To kick start the new launch, Modern Style Rugs have included a modern selection of rugs in their Special Offers section, which will no doubt be the first of many more to come.



For more information, visit http://www.modernstylerugs.co.uk



