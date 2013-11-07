Modern Technology Helps Generate Life Insurance Leads Says Clelland Green, Benepath.net CEO

Newtown Sq, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The life insurance industry has grown by leaps and bounds, thanks to the escalation of life insurance leads being generated online.



“One of the best things that could have happened to the life insurance market is the generation of exclusive life insurance leads. It’s a burgeoning market, as agents have struggled many years to find ways to get viable and solid leads in this area,” remarked Clelland Green, RHU, CEO of Benepath.net.



Often, finding leads in this area is a hit-and-miss venture, often turning into a misadventure when agents get leads that are cold, not interested, not qualified, are not buying or only kicking tires to see what is out in the marketplace in terms of life insurance. Enter the approach of some lead generation companies to provide exclusive life insurance leads, the kind that are not only pre-qualified, but are generally ready to buy when they are contacted.



Lately, the real money seems to be residing with seniors with a good income and with those who make the kind of money many Americans can only dream about. There is a viable market there, one with the dollars to ensure they are covered by insuring their life. It is all about protecting assets for those that are left behind, should anything happen to the policyholder.



Knowing that the money was indeed out there to be spent on life insurance, lead vendors have turned to using the benefits of modern technology’s sophisticated tools to determine where the market is and who within those demographics is a potential prospect for life insurance. “Through hard work and due diligence, through correctly marketing to this particular niche by providing information they would want and need, the leads are generated when a person responds to the targeted level of marketing directed at those with a higher income,” explained Green.



The science of technology, when blended with the science of targeted marketing, has paid off handsomely for insurance agents wishing to pursue a market that is largely hidden by being inaccessible. “It helps to remember that even those with money have a need for life insurance and want to protect their families. Buying exclusive life insurance leads is a good place to start when you want to convert prospects with financial security who need the protection life insurance offers them,” Green added.



Learn more at http://www.benepath.net