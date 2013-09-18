Modern Vintage Home Accessories Are Available from New Website Two Little Birdies

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Two Little Birdies, an online boutique that specialises in offering modern vintage home items from today and yesteryear, has just launched its new and user-friendly website. The UK-based site features a wide variety of vintage home accessories, as well as shabby chic items and other lovely and unique products.



Vintage home items have become incredibly popular in recent years. Many people love the idea of decorating their home with items from bygone eras. From charming 1950’s style storage tins adorned with birds to colourful pillows, craft items, paper goods and much more, Two Little Birdies is sure to have what vintage fans are looking for.



“Here at Two Little Birdies we embrace the new, but we still love a blast from the past, and that’s what we are all about,” an article on the website noted, adding that the founders describe themselves as “purveyors of lovely stuff old and new for the modern vintage home.”



“We bring together hand picked and unique pieces to create simple bespoke looks for you and your home.”



In addition to the vintage items, Two Little Birdies also features new and popular home items that reflect today’s current trends. The founders enjoy taking their time to find new and exciting products from up and coming new talents, and they also strive to carry things that are made right in the UK.



In addition to showcasing the various vintage home accessories, the new website also features a Two Little Birdies blog, where readers can learn more about a variety of topics, including the joys of thrift shopping and restoring some old hangers to make them usable again. Each month, the blog will include information about a Hot Trend; the most recent article looks at the Modern Industrial look and offers tips and advice on how people can achieve an “industrial edge” in their homes.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Two Little Birdies is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can browse through the selection of unique home accessories. Each item is accompanied by a full colour photograph as well as in-depth information about the product, including price, what it is made from, and a full description.



About Two Little Birdies

Two Little Birdies are purveyors of lovely stuff old and new, for the modern vintage home. The new website is an inspiring place to shop online for vintage home accessories, shabby chic accessories and unique home decor. The site features hand picked and unique pieces that can create simple bespoke looks for people and their homes. The site also features a blog, as well as items that reflect the most current hot trends. For more information, please visit http://www.twolittlebirdies.co.uk/