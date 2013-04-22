Bali, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Modern Weddings Bali is eager to unveil the launch of their website; modernweddingsbali.com, Inspiration for Bali Destination Wedding.



You've entered a couple's treasure chest for destination weddings in Bali. Modern Weddings Bali offers a visualization platform that enables you to start making those big wedding plans. The assortment features many tools that will help you plan your big day with ease and convenience -using Bali as a backdrop. The site is powered with dynamic content, venue options, who to hire and, real weddings that will help you envision those magical moments you will have in Bali. ModernWeddingsBali.com is here to furnish your wedding dreams with style, inspirations, tools and, advice. All of this comes directly from the enchanted Island of Bali.



Modern Weddings Bali uncovers a powerful behind the scenes team that consists of wedding experts & enthusiasts who live and work in Bali planning weddings. What you will see is immersed content that comes straight from the source. The knowledge provided is personal with diverse personal touches. The readers receive information that pertains to vendors, video, venues and content directly from a variety of experts. The photos are current, in style and, esthetically pleasing to the eye.



Modern Weddings Bali Chief Editor Marisa Tom explains, "We wanted to create a website that would highlight beautiful Bali weddings and the wonderful vendors and venues that exist here. There is a few online resources for consistent representations of stylish and contemporary Bali weddings and thats why we wanted to build this website.



About Modern Weddings Bali

Established in September 2012, Modern Weddings Bali has been developing into an online destination for Bali destination wedding inspiration . This community enjoys a fleet of visitors to the site that grow in numbers each day. With the development of the site, there has been an increase in listings; the site now contains more vendors and resources. This community has a team that enjoys reader driven content and often encourages the submission of photos, videos, products, and vendors for publication. Opinions are valued and requested from readers and wedding professionals! There is a touch of personality once readers, and wedding professionals, express what they would love to see featured on Modern Weddings Bali.