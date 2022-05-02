Moderna Opening Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Atlanta, Georgia is to be the location of a new enterprise solutions hub for the biotech company Moderna. The business has revealed that the new hub will be similar to the one that it opened in Poland in 2021 and will deliver a number of different functions, including finance, procurement, human resources and digital. Over the next couple of years, the US-based premises will employ up to 200 people and is part of Moderna's overall goal to establish itself with centralized enterprise solutions hubs worldwide. The Atlanta location is due to open in the second quarter of 2022 and is a firm indication of how important ongoing expansion is at Moderna. The company experienced a year of incredible growth last year and the need to support its biotech talent with robust business service activities has been underscored by its expansion - it's likely that this will be just the first step towards further growth at Moderna.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a leading specialist technology recruiter with a finger on the pulse of development in areas such as enterprise solutions jobs. The Moderna expansion is just one of many similar moves happening across multiple sectors, creating many opportunities for talented people looking for enterprise solutions jobs that will take their career to the next level. The firm has well-established expertise in many different areas of technology hiring, not just enterprise solutions jobs. This experience includes recruitment for cyber security, data & infrastructure and development & engineering. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Glocomms has become a go-to for organizations that are focused on imminent expansion and recruiting for future resilience. That includes businesses of every size, from global giants like Moderna to smaller, more agile startups. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team ensures that options for every hiring need can be found.



Glocomms has a broad nationwide reach in the US, which makes it the ideal partner for those seeking to progress in enterprise solutions jobs. The firm's network includes major cities, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to this geographic coverage in America, the team here is also part of a 1,000-strong worldwide workforce - and Glocomms is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Throughout all the challenges and opportunities of the past couple of years, the team has been able to consistently deliver high quality, adaptable support to both clients and candidates. This has been the result of continuous investment in the internal team, ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to enterprise solutions jobs there are many other roles available today, including Senior MDR Analyst, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer and Head of Compliance.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure." To find out more information about enterprise solutions jobs visit https://www.glocomms.com.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.