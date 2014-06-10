Modernization and HD Technology to Drive Broadcast Switchers Market to USD 1,908 Million by 2019 Says Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- A new report by market intelligence firm Transparency Market research states that the global broadcast switchers market is poised for buoyant growth over the next five years. The report titled ‘Broadcast Switchers Market (Production, Routing and Master Control) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,’ is now available for purchase.



According to this report, the global value of the broadcast switchers market was pegged at USD 1,200 million as of 2012. This market is expected to be worth USD 1,908 million by 2019, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2013 and 2019.



The report states that in 2012, the largest market for broadcast switchers was that of North America. Growth will continue to occur here largely because of the proliferation of HD technology and the growing demand for replacement units for switchers that have been already deployed. As more and more channels switch over to the HD format, this market will likely witness further growth.



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There are various factors at play in determining the growth of the broadcast switchers market. Some key reasons are: switching over from analog broadcasting to digital, proliferation of digital channels, growing dominance of HD technology, and production automation. Several government regulations pertaining to digitalization have also provided an impetus to the market for broadcast switchers. The report also takes into account various factors that are likely to hamper market growth during the next five years or so. Among these are: the high initial cost of broadcasting equipment and the lack of regulation in content distribution.



The report goes on to provide a detailed overview of the broadcast switchers market based on type. Routing switchers were the largest segment, by type, accounting for 47.4% of the entire market, in 2012. The fastest growth over the next few years is likely to be shown by the production switcher segment. When analyzed based on end users, the broadcast switchers market was led by the studio production segment in 2012, with a 24.7% share. This segment is anticipated to uphold its market leading status over the period of forecast because of demand in emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region and RoW. The second largest end-user segment was that of sports broadcasting and growth in this segment is expected to be strong.



The report by TMR also goes on to dissect the broadcast switchers market by geography. The North American market constituted 40.7% market share in 2012 as a result of several factors. Competition in this market is anticipated to remain high as players vie for launching new technologies and products in this segment.



To browse through this report and its ToC, please visit: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/broadcast-switchers-market.html



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