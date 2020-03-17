Modi Government Achievements in the Tourism Industry

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Under the recent Modi Government, there is a perfect level of the strategies that are being undertaken for the booming of the tourism industry in India. Some of the steps are noteworthy and require a grand gesture of mention. Prahlad Singh Patel, who is serving his fourth term in the Lol Sabha this time is a promising breath of fresh air in the tourism department, and is up front with all the achievements and notable steps he has taken in his ministry under the Modi Government.



India is vividly enriched with the beauty and visual appeal, in the far flung places and to make it a point, they ought to come to limelight, which is happening through the blessed hands of Prahlad Singh Patel. He has taken this one of the lesser foresighted ministries, the Ministry of Tourism to an altogether wonderful level. Hats off to Modi Government for putting the responsibility in the right hands. Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, quotes that along with culture, India also thrives on the cultural diversity that it nurtures. That is much of a presentable account of the Indian tourism.



Throwing light on the newly achieved status of the territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Ministry of Tourism is making efforts to reestablish and restore the past glory of tourism in these places, and also foraging new areas of movement in unexplored portions. Not only are these places in the prime focus, there are also other regions that are being explored in lieu of the benefits of the wander lusters, and new schemes have been launched to make it in the accord of the tourism industry and its profits. It would be harsh if we go further without some honorable mentions.



The Swadeshi Darshan scheme, the first step to harbinger the potential of Indian tourism via the development of theme based tourist circuits in the cosmopolitan cities of India.



The National Mission for Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, aims for the increment of the tourism in the abundant pilgrimage sites of India through its beautification and sacred maintenance.



Also, to reiterate that Prahlad Singh Patel also heads the Cultural Ministry in independent charge, quoting the immense achievements of the Modi Government, a charge must be taken to also mention the achievements of the Cultural Ministry.



The most novel amongst these is the SevaBhojYojna. The SevaBhojYojna is a very aristocratic move by the government for those charitable religious heritage places that feed the public for no charges. The government aims at providing a reimbursement for all the cost that these places may incur for a noble cause.



Financial assistance and other amenities will be provided to the museums, which house the past glory of the Indian culture, under the Museum Grant Scheme for their maintenance and upkeep.



A very notable move to aid the artistes and scholars who in someway had contributed to the heritage on India, the arts, crafts, literature and the rich culture of India, is the 'Scheme for Pension and Medical Aid to Artistes'. It provides a regular pension and sustenance to these past artistes, litterateurs and scholars who had made a huge contribution to the Indian cultural ethics.



The Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPOCS) is a very important step taken by the Government. It directs attention to the very pressing issue of the need to establish a culture of science and technology within the realms of Indian awareness and also providing basic infrastructure and other amenities for the development of other hands on activities, like the non formal education for enthusiasts.



Other than these, the Scheme/Awards:Rajbhasha has also been started to bestow upon the writers of Hindi literature, cash prizes and awards for their propaganda and representation of the cultural heritage and diversity of India through Hindi literature.



Lastly, a Memorandum of Understanding has been established between the Cultural Ministry of India and the MET(The Metropolitan Museum of Art) New York, which organizes its annual ball. This memorandum is to bring about a certain temperament of academic research, exhibition, preservation, information and public display of culture. This will bring about a very rich agenda for the locals to experience the newly opened platforms for the local talents of India.



These were just a glimpse of the many achievements of the Modi Government in the benefits of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, beautifully headed by Prahlad Singh Patel.



