Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Modified Bitumen Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



According to this study, over the next five years the Modified Bitumen market will register a 3.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10870 million by 2025, from $ 9612.1 million in 2019.



Get Sample Copy of this Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10012322953/global-modified-bitumen-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=12&Source=Releasewire



Top Leading Companies of Global Modified Bitumen Market are Total, Baolirus, Shell, ExxonMobil, TIPCO ASPHALT, SK, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Colas, Lagan Asphalt Group, Nynas, Guochuang Hi-tech, Nichireki, Xi'an Guolin Industry and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Total and Indian Oil Form Joint Company in India to Offer High-Quality Bitumen Derivatives



Mumbai, July 27, 2020 -- Indian Oil Corporation, India's largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products, and Total, broad energy company with headquarters in Paris, France, announce the formation of a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) company that will manufacture and market high-quality bitumen derivatives and specialty products for the growing road-building industry in India.

Total is the leading bitumen manufacturer and supplier in Europe, while Indian Oil is the largest player in the Indian bitumen market. The two companies have already an established business relationship in India, notably in LPG and fuel additives businesses.



The new JV will combine the R&D and marketing strengths of both Indian Oil and Total to manufacture and market innovative bitumen formulations and superior quality products such as polymer-modified bitumen, crumb rubber modified bitumen, bitumen emulsions and other specialty products. The JV will set up manufacturing units across the country with cost-effective logistics solutions, keeping innovation, safety and sustainability at the helm of its operations. The JV will also explore possibilities to cater to other South Asian markets.



Bitumen additive B2Last® makes roads more durable – and road construction more sustainable



June 23, 2020 – BASF has spent several years developing the additive together with the Institute of Highway Engineering in Aachen, and is now available under the name B2Last®. The product's aim is already reflected in its name: "bitumen to last". "We expect an extension of the average road life span by up to 50 percent," said Dag Wiebelhaus, responsible Head of Product Innovation in the Monomers operating division.



The new additive works differently than conventional bitumen modifiers. It binds components in the bitumen to form a strong yet elastic polymer grid. This makes roads more durable and therefore truck tires do not trigger rutting as quickly during hot spells. Studies have demonstrated that the asphalt remains stable even when ambient temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees Celsius higher than usual - an essential aspect as summers become warmer. At the same time, the road surface still has enough elasticity to prevent cracking at cold temperatures. "Roads, that are replaced less frequently, not only reduce costs. Fewer road construction sites also means fewer traffic jams," emphasized Otto Kumberger, Head of Strategy in the Monomers operating division at BASF.



Neste's Sale of Its Shares in Nynas to Bitumina Industries



September 18, 2020: Nynas is a Swedish manufacturer and marketer of naphthenic specialty oils and bitumen products. Nynas has four refineries: Harburg in Germany, Nynäshamn and Gothenburg in Sweden and Eastham in the UK. Eastham is a joint venture with Shell. Neste creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. The wide range of renewable products enable customers to reduce climate emissions. They are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries.



Bitumina Group is a global bitumen company active in more than 100 countries. It supplies bituminous binders and asphalts, such as penetration graded bitumen/ asphalt, viscosity graded bitumen, polymer modified bitumen (PMB)/ polymer modified asphalt (PMA), bitumen emulsions/ asphalt emulsions and bitumen cutbacks to its clients globally. BITUMINA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, packing, modifying, upgrading, engineering and exporting of bitumen on a global scale. The Group provides complete Bitumen (Asphalt) Solutions & Technologies to refineries, construction companies, governments, road authorities and the bitumen industry in general. The Group prides itself as a complete vertically integrated bitumen company.



On The Basis Of Product, The Modified Bitumen Market Is Primarily Split Into



SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others



This report focuses on Modified Bitumen volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modified Bitumen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10012322953/global-modified-bitumen-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=12&Source=Releasewire



Following are major Table of Content of Modified Bitumen Industry:



- Modified Bitumen Market Sales Overview.

- Modified Bitumen Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Modified Bitumen Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Modified Bitumen Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Modified Bitumen Market Analysis by Application.

- Modified Bitumen Market -Manufacturers Analysis.



Customization of the Report:



MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com