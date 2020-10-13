Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The demand within the global market for modified flour has been rising on account of the need for blended starch and flour in the food industry. The application of flour cannot be restricted to a single longitude within the food industry, and it several sub-units within the food sector including bakeries, restaurants, and confectioneries use flour.



Modified flour is produced by subjecting flour to high temperatures in order to modify its characteristics. Modification of flour is done at an industrial level, and hence, the global market for modified flour is a huge industry. The use of starch and modified flour as binders in industrial processes is another key standpoint from the perspective of market growth. Moreover, the solubility and water absorption properties of modified flours have also contributed towards the growth of the global market for modified flour in recent times. The food industry is projected to invest huge sums of money in procuring modified flour at the desired pace. This factor shall open new avenues for revenue growth within the global market for modified flour.



The global market for modified flour may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: application, end-use industry, and region. These segments have been factored out after conducting an exhaustive analysis of the global modified flour market.



A report on the global modified flour market added by Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a robust description of the forces that have supported the growth of this market in recent times. Furthermore, the presence of several entities and organisations in the food business is another factor that has considered while evaluating the growth rate of the market. The competitive and regional dynamics within the global modified flour market have also been elucidated.



Global Modified Flour Market: Trends and Opportunities



The demand within the global market for modified flour has been increasing on account the widening product portfolio of several food stores and confectioneries. The use of flour in the preparation of bakery products has also given an impetus to the growth of the global market for modified flours. Furthermore, modified flour exhibits useful properties such as water suspension and high viscosity which is another key propeller of demand within the global modified flour market. Textured flours have also become immensely popular across the globe, and this factor shall also reek of growth within the global market for modified flour market in the years to come.



Global Modified Flour Market: Market Potential



The global market for modified flour holds commendable opportunities for growth, and the market vendors are already eyeing to make use of the lucrative prospects within this market. It is expected that modified flours would soon overpower conventional flours in terms of usage across the food industry. Furthermore, betterment in the supply chains of modified flours shall also emerge as a key trend in the global market for modified flour in the years to come.



Global Modified Flour Market: Regional Outlook



On the basis of geography, the demand within the market for modified flour in North America and Europe has been escalating at a skyrocketing pace. The growth of these regional markets for modified flours owes to the immaculacy of the bakery sector in these regions. The market for modified flour in Asia Pacific has also expanded at a robust rate due to the replacement of conventional flours with modified ones in China.



Global Modified Flour Market: Competitive Landscape



The global market for modified flour consists of the following key vendors: ConAgra Foods, Inc., ITC Limited, Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd, The Caremoli Group, Unicorn Grain Specialties, and Ingredion Inc.