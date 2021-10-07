New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2021 -- Modified Soya Flour Market size is projected to reach $146.64 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over 2021-2026. Soy Flour is used in variety of food items and are used in various industrial products that contains more than 50% of protein. Soy Flour is rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that helps in reducing high blood pressure, diabetes and many others. Soy proteins is extracted from soy beans and are considered as very essential source of protein. Soy Flour is considered as an ideal contributor of proteins that are used in the production of various gluten-free products which are beneficial for health. Methylcellulose is a kind of non-digestible fiber and non-allergenic that are used in wide range of baked goods such as cakes, donuts, breads etc. Modified soy flour are using chemical, physical or enzymatic treatment for the production of finished goods which is considered as safe. Rising preference of gluten-free products owing to awareness regarding the health among consumers and growing number of ready to eat products is the major factor driving the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market. Furthermore, rising number of veganism among population and growing advancement in food and beverage industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Modified Soya Flour Market for the period 2021-2026.



Modified Soya Flour Segment Analysis – By Ingredient



The Modified Soya Flour Market based on Ingredient can be further segmented into Succinic Acid, Phosphorous Chemicals, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Methylcellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), and Activated Carbon. The Activated Carbon segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that activated carbon helps to purify various food and beverage processing that rising the usage of activated carbon in food and beverage industry. Moreover, activated carbon helps to remove odor from food that rising the preference of activated carbon ingredients and thus rising the market growth. The Methylcellulose segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to its various health benefits such as reduce constipation etc. Moreover methylcellulose are used in variety of baked goods that rising the adoption of methylcellulose in food which in turn boosting the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market.



Modified Soya Flour Segment Analysis – By Application



The Modified Soya Flour Market based on Application can be further segmented into Packaged Food, Soups, Bakery and Confectionery, and Others. The Packaged Food segment registers for the highest Modified Soya Flour Market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to rising consumption of ready-to-eat products increasing the adoption of packaged food among consumers. Moreover, packaged food provides longer shelf life that also rising the preference of packaged food among consumer owing to busy schedule. The Bakery and Confectionery segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to growing consumption of baked goods among consumers increases the demand of bakery and confectionery. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on developing various bakery products that rises the consumption among consumers and thus propelling the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market.



Modified Soya Flour Segment Analysis – By Geography



North America dominated the Modified Soya Flour Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to rising consumption of healthy food products that increases the preference of modified soya flour. Moreover, rising advancement in food and beverage sector and growing adoption of veganism among population further driving the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising health consciousness among consumers and changing lifestyle among Asian countries. Moreover, rising number of soya flour among vegan people in Asian countries increasing the adoption of modified soya flour and thus rising the market growth.



Modified Soya Flour Market Drivers



Rising Adoption Of Soy-Derived Flour In Processed Foods



The Modified Soya Flour market driver can be attributed to increasing adoption of soy-derived flour in processed foods among consumers has increased the consumption owing to its nutritional qualities including gluten-free, trans-fat free, and whole-grain food products. Moreover, the increase in sales of modified soya flour to be largely observed in emerging economies over the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to high consumption of modified soya flour mainly in the Russia followed by Germany.



Modified Soya Flour Market Challenges



Unpleasant Flavor Of Soy Products



The restraining factor that is to create a negative impact during the forecast period 2021-2026 which has limited the use of soy products in western countries was the unpalatable taste of soy products, which is linked to the action of the lipoxygenase enzyme on the soybean oil. This flavor is caused due to the presence of compounds such as aldehydes, ketones, furans, and alcohols. Medium-chain aldehydes are one of the major reasons for the beany and grassy taste of soy products. This factor is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the Modified Soya Flour Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Modified Soya Flour Market Landscape



Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Modified Soya Flour Market. In 2020, Modified Soya Flour Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Modified Soya Flour Market top 10 companies are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, Associated British Foods Plc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., ITC Limited, The Caremoli Group, Ingredion Inc., Unicorn Grain Specialties, Bunge Limited, SunOpta Limited and others.



Acquisitions/Product Launches



In April 2019, ADM develops current trend with high quality plant based protein ingredients that include soya which helps in developing market growth.



Key Takeaways



In 2020, North America dominated the Modified Soya Flour Market owing to rising consumption of healthy food products that increases the preference of modified soya flour. Moreover, rising advancement in food and beverage sector and growing adoption of veganism among population further driving the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market.



Rising preference of gluten-free products owing to awareness regarding the health among consumers and growing number of ready to eat products are enhancing the growth of the Modified Soya Flour Market.



Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Modified Soya Flour Market report.



Availability of various alternatives is set to create hurdles for the Modified Soya Flour Market.



