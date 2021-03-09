Modified Starch Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 : Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Etc.

A recent study on the Modified Starch market closely examines the performance of the major market vendors operating in the Modified Starch market for the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The market is primarily driven due to its use in numerous applications including food & beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other applications such as coatings, adhesives and biodegradable polymers. Growing health and nutrition concerns along with changing preference for healthy appetite are also likely to be a major driving factor for the market. The global Modified Starch Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from USD 10.80 Billion in 2019 to USD 15.67 Billion in 2027.
Increasing demand for convenience food and rapidly developing pharmaceutical industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to drive global market growth. With several companies concentrated in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature.
Maltodextrin's rising popularity also drives the modified starch market. On the other hand, the key factors hampering this market's growth are higher raw material costs and high R&D costs. This shows that there is an enormous scope for the global growth of the modified starch market.
Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1307
The report focuses on the Modified Starch market volume at a global and regional level, along with a special focus on the company level. The report represents an overall Modified Starch market size through a thorough analysis of the historical data and future prospects.
Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Modified Starch industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.
The competitive landscape of the Modified Starch market is explored with regards to the production capacity, revenue and market share, product portfolio, strategic business decisions such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotion, among others, for each manufacturer operating in the Modified Starch market.
Major Manufacturers Profiled in the Report:
Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Ingredion Inc. (US), Grain Processing Corp. (US), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch Products (India), Qingdao CBH Co., Ltd. Company (China), Roquette Frères (France) and others.
Market Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:
North America (U.S.A., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1307
Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Cationic Starch
Etherified Starch
Esterified Starch
Resistant Starch
Pre-gelatinized
Raw Materials (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Corn
Cassava
Wheat
Potato
Yam
Others
Function (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Thickeners
Stabilizers
Binders
Emulsifiers
Others
Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Food & beverages
Bakery & confectionery
Beverages
Processed-foods
Others
Industrial
Paper-making
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Textiles
Others (foundry, adhesives, detergents and cardboard manufacturing)
Animal feed
Swine feed
Ruminant feed
Poultry feed
Others
Summary of the report:
The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Modified Starch market including recent and emerging trends of the industry.
A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight into the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.
Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to readers.
Thorough profiling of the leading players in the industry and their expansion strategies.
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/modified-starch-market
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Modified Starch Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Modified Starch Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increase in the consumption of processed and convenience food
4.2.2.2. Growing adhesive demand in a variety of industrial applications
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Limited sources and high natural additives costs
Continued…
Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.
Browse More Reports-
Property Management Software Market Size
Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Share
Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth
Polyester Resins Market Analysis
Forestry Equipment Market Trends
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City
NY 10005 United States
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370