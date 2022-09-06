Modified Starch Market Current Trends and Future Estimations to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2022 -- The global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Modified starches are manufactured from native starches. Various processing methods such as physical, enzymatic, wet & dry chemical processes, drum drying, and extrusion are used to produce different types of modified starch products. These processes are used to change the properties of native starch, such as its freeze-thaw stability, acid or alkali resistance, and shear stability to meet industrial requirements. Modified starches are used for functions such as thickening, stabilizing, binding, and emulsification. Apart from food products, it is also used in a wide range of non-food applications and the animal feed industry.



Native Modified Starch is Suitable for Use in Pet Foods and Animal Nutrition



Native modified starch is used for a wide range of practical purposes in food products. Its high water-binding capacity is helpful in noodles, soups and sauces, canned vegetables, meat and bakery products, snacks and confectionaries, dry mixes, and a variety of extruded food products. It provides high viscosity and heightens the taste, odor, and color of the food in which it is used due to the low protein and fat/lipid content. It is a flexible ingredient in various foods, providing good organoleptic properties.



Native modified starch is also suitable for use in pet foods and animal nutrition. It serves as a digestible energy source for animals and allows adapting and/or improving the texture of the finished product during palletization and extrusion processes. Among the major industrially produced modified starches, potato starch stands out with distinct characteristics that make it a choice ingredient in food manufacturing. Native modified starch also has the highest viscosity among all the major native starches. It reaches a peak viscosity of 3000 BU at 60 degrees Celsius–65 degrees Celsius. It also exhibits the highest swelling power and solubility at 95 degrees Celsius compared to other native starches.



Increased Production in Lesser Time Boosting the Industrial Usage of Microbial Enzymes



Microbial enzymes play a major role in the industrial enzymes market because they are more stable than plant and animal enzymes. They can be produced through fermentation techniques in a cost-effective manner with less time and space requirement, and because of their high consistency, process modification and optimization are easily done. Novel enzymes that cannot be extracted from plants and animals are derived from microorganisms and can be easily used. Enzymes are biocatalysts that play an important role in metabolic and biochemical reactions. Microbial enzymes are mainly produced by submerged fermentation and solid-state fermentation. The enormous diversity of microbial enzymes makes them an important source of raw materials for industrial applications, such as bioethanol, Paper & pulp, textile & leather, detergents, feed, and wastewater treatment. For example, the use of microbial enzymes in the Paper & pulp industry allows the secondary fiber structure to loosen up, releasing the embedded ink with reduced usage of alkali, chemicals, and detergents.



Asia-Pacific dominated the modified starch market, with a value of USD 7.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



Today Asia-Pacific's is the world's leading producer of modified starch, with European modified starch being exported to all corners of the globe. Asia-Pacific accounted for a market share of 55.2% in the global modified starch market, in 2021. The Asia-Pacific starch industry has a range of starch offerings, ranging from native to modified (chemically and physically) and liquid and solid sweeteners. The versatility of potato starches enables their application as ingredients and functional supplements in the food, non-food, and feed industries.



The key players in this market include SMS Corporation (Thailand), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong-Kong) Ingredion Incorporated (US) , Archer Daniel Midlands Company (US), CARGILL (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Avebe U.A. (The Netherlands), Tereos (France), Lyckeby (Sweden)and Avebe (Netherlands).



