Modified Starch Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Changing the properties of starch is referred to as modified starch. It is prepared by modifying and adding other natural variants and chemicals to native starch. Modified starch is used in many applications such as in food as a thickening substance, as emulsifier in the pharmaceutical sector and as a binder in coated paper.



The modified starch market could be segmented into three major categories, on the basis of types into: etherified starch, esterified starch, resistant starch and pre-gelatinized starch, on the basis of raw material into: corn, wheat, potato, cassava and others, on the basis of application into: food, non food and feed and on the basis of geography into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world regions.



Read More: Modified Starch Market



North America is leading the modified starch market consumption with a maximum share in terms of volume followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to continue its dominance in the modified starch consumption market.



The modified starch market is driven by factors such as growing awareness about convenience food, health food and functional food and emerging demand from consumers for natural ingredients in feed and food industry. The increasing requirements of the bio fuel industries and emerging functional properties of modified starch also adds to the demand for modified starch. The potential sources of modified starch and untouched application fields will serve as opportunities, fuelling the future growth of the modified starch market.



Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the modified starch market are - increasing bio fuel policies resulting in shortage of raw material from the U.S. and Europe, resulting in increasing raw material prices from such prime sources.



Browse More Market Reports On Food And Beverages Market



Some of the key players in the modified starch market are: Avebe U.A., Universal Starch Chem Allied, Ulrick and Short LTD., Tate and Lyle Plc. Ingredion Incorporated, Penford Corp., KMC, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. LTD., Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels-Midland Company and China Essence Group LTD.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/modified-starch-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Info Visit us on: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com