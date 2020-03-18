Modified Starch Market Industry Development Trends and Strategic Plan for Positive Growth Surge Uptake by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Modified starch is obtained from vegetables and grains that are treated for maintaining the food's texture and structure. Modified starch is majorly used in the microwave foods, cooked at higher temperatures, and freeze-dried so that the texture of the food remains unchanged even after cooking. Foods with this type of starch can be either cooked or roasted, also known as physical modification, treatment with enzymes, known as enzymatic modification, and with the help of chemicals, called as chemical modification. They are safe for human consumption and are also tested and approved by European Food Safety Authority.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Modified Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global needles market is estimated to be over US$ 10.6 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global modified starch market include Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères., Avebe, SMA Corporation, SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION, BENEO and Sonish Starch among others.



Technological Advancement:



Changing lifestyle & consumption pattern of the population have resulted in wide scale induction of packed & convenient food in the daily diet. Modified starch acts as a food additive, which is widely used in the food & beverage industry as a thickening agent or a stabilizer. The growth of food & beverage industry have in turn led to the growth of the global modified starch market.



The wide range of application of modified starch is one of the major fuelling the growth of the global modified starch market. Modified starch is used in textiles industry, paper making, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industries, among others. The application of this product is generally preferred in the food & beverage industry as it does not change the flavor when added in food products or beverages. Similarly, modified starch is also used in textile industries for processing or finishing of clothing materials, as it acts as a good binding agent, moreover helps in increasing stiffness as well as flexibility of the fabric.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in modified starch market during forecast period. In recent times, consumption patterns have been deeply affected by changing lifestyle habits, this in turn has directly resulted in increased adoption of ready-to-eat packaged and convenient food. Additionally, increasing application of modified starch across diverse industrial verticals such as textile, paper making, and pharmaceutical industries are also anticipated to play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of modified starch market.



