Modified Starch Market Regional Analysis with Global Industry Forecast to 2030 - Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Modified Starch Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global needles market is estimated to be over US$ 10.6 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2030.



The significant growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of convenient & packaged food products. Moreover, factors such as wide range of application of starch across different industries is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the global modified starch market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of raw materials and availability alternative options can hinder the market to a certain extent.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global modified starch market include Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères., Avebe, SMA Corporation, SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION, BENEO and Sonish Starch among others.



Changing lifestyle & consumption pattern of the population have resulted in wide scale induction of packed & convenient food in the daily diet. Modified starch acts as a food additive, which is widely used in the food & beverage industry as a thickening agent or a stabilizer. The growth of food & beverage industry have in turn led to the growth of the global modified starch market.



The wide range of application of modified starch is one of the major fuelling the growth of the global modified starch market. Modified starch is used in textiles industry, paper making, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industries, among others. The application of this product is generally preferred in the food & beverage industry as it does not change the flavor when added in food products or beverages. Similarly, modified starch is also used in textile industries for processing or finishing of clothing materials, as it acts as a good binding agent, moreover helps in increasing stiffness as well as flexibility of the fabric.



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottom Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



