New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The research report on the Global Modified Starch Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, including future trends, current factors driving the growth of the market, and validated market data. The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



The Modified Starch market is estimated to reach USD 14.98 Billion in 2027 from USD 10.32 Billion in 2019, with a 4.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. In this report, 2017-2018 are considered as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2020-2027 as the forecast period. The report also discusses the market segmentation by types, applications, and key regions. Key manufacturers and companies are profiled in the report.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Modified Starch market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Modified Starch market.



Key Manufacturers of the Modified Starch Market Studied in the Report are:

Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Ingredion Inc. (US), Grain Processing Corp. (US), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch Products (India), Qingdao CBH Co., Ltd. Company (China), Roquette Frères (France) and others.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Modified Starch market based on types and applications.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cationic Starch

Etherified Starch

Esterified Starch

Resistant Starch

Pre-gelatinized



Raw Materials (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Corn

Cassava

Wheat

Potato

Yam

Others



Function (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Food & beverages (Bakery & confectionery, Beverages, Processed-foods, Others)

Industrial (Paper-making, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Textiles, Others)

Animal feed (Swine feed, Ruminant feed, Poultry feed, Others)

Regional Analysis of the Modified Starch Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Modified Starch market in 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Modified Starch market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Modified Starch market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key products and applications offered by the Modified Starch market?

Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Modified Starch report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Modified Starch market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



