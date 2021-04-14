Modified Starch Market Size to Reach USD 15.67 Billion in 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global Modified Starch Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from USD 10.80 Billion in 2019 to USD 15.67 Billion in 2027. The market is primarily driven due to its use in numerous applications including food & beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other applications such as coatings, adhesives and biodegradable polymers. Growing health and nutrition concerns along with changing preference for healthy appetite are also likely to be a major driving factor for the market.



Increasing demand for convenience food and rapidly developing pharmaceutical industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to drive global market growth. With several companies concentrated in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature.



Maltodextrin's rising popularity also drives the modified starch market. On the other hand, the key factors hampering this market's growth are higher raw material costs and high R&D costs. This shows that there is an enormous scope for the global growth of the modified starch market.



The major players in the market are Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Ingredion Inc. (US), Grain Processing Corp. (US), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch Products (India), Qingdao CBH Co., Ltd. Company (China), Roquette Frères (France) and others.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, raw material, function, application and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cationic Starch

Etherified Starch

Esterified Starch

Resistant Starch

Pre-gelatinized



Raw Materials (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Corn

Cassava

Wheat

Potato

Yam

Others



Function (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Food & beverages

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Processed-foods

Others

Industrial

Paper-making

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Textiles

Others (foundry, adhesives, detergents and cardboard manufacturing)

Animal feed

Swine feed

Ruminant feed

Poultry feed

Others



Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market for corn is expected to grow the largest at USD 4.04 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Corn is a staple food, preferred throughout the globe because of its importance in several countries diets. It is widely used in soups and liquid-based foods such as sauces, gravies, and custards as a thickening agent.



The market for thickeners is estimated to reach USD 4.34 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Modified starch as a thickener intensifies the liquid's viscosity without changing its other properties significantly. In the F&B industry, it is widely consumed, particularly in sauces, puddings, gravies and soups, without altering the taste. It is also very useful for emulsifying end-use products in different industries, particularly in products containing flavored oils from F&B.



The market for food & beverage is expected to hold the largest market share at USD 6.89 Billion, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Modified starches were developed over a considerable period of time and increasing importance is attached to their applications in the food & beverage industry. Used in desserts, the product can be thickened by adding cold water or milk.



The market for North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.39 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the benefits of consuming low-fat foods is expected to fuel the region's product demand, especially in the U.S. as it is one of the world's leading corn & corn-starch producers.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Modified Starch Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Modified Starch Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the consumption of processed and convenience food

4.2.2.2. Growing adhesive demand in a variety of industrial applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited sources and high natural additives costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Modified Starch Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Cationic Starch



Continued…



