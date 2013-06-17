Modloft Introduces New Collections to Modern Furniture Market

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Modloft, the mecca of affordable furniture, has introduced lot of new products in this season. Despite being a dominant player in the modern furniture market in USA, Modloft does not stop to innovate in its products. Not only it introduces new designs to the market but also discontinues some of its top selling products to maintain liveliness in the entire furniture portfolio.



Modloft beds continue to be on top of the trend for past couple of years. Worth bed, Ludlow bed and Monroe bed have been the best sellers in the market for last couple of years. Although their designs have changed incrementally every year, the names of these beds have remained same. Modloft also introduced lot of introduces lot of other beds like Prince Bed, Chelsea bed and Broome bed.



Over past couple of years, Modern Furniture market has seen some interesting trends. People have moved from buying different individual pieces to buying all the collection from the same collection. Due to this phenomenon, the bigger furniture companies have launched entire collection of bedroom and dining room sets. It makes sense to do that as the most of the customer now buy them together. It’s easier for the manufacturer to identify the consumption and production and also makes it easier for retailers to market products. In case of bedroom, most of the bedroom furniture is driven by the design of the Bed. Once you have identified the bed, it becomes much easier to pick up the matching dresser, nightstand and mirror from the same collection. Modloft too has taken advantage trends and rolled most of the matching collections.



Modloft has launched new Audley dining chair in various colors. These chairs go very well with the newly launched Clarges dining table available in two size 87in. and 114in. The existing Waverly and Madison beds have got a brand new look. In the coffee table section, Modloft discontinued one of their very popular Mott coffee tables and introduced Cale, Dean, Foster and Fore coffee table. Among the new dining tables introduced by Modloft are Fore, Foster and Milton Dining table. Astor Dining table has maintained its position in the bestselling dining table by the company.



About National Furniture Supply

National Furniture Supply, being one of the authorized dealers of Modloft, Bernhardt, Hekman, American drew and many more traditional furniture brands, has been in business for last four years.



