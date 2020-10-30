Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Modular Carpet Tile market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Global Modular Carpet Tile Market was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in the year 2018



Top Key Players in the Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group



Key responsible factors for the high demand for Modular Carpet tiles include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in the service sector boosts the demand for modular carpet tiles. Global Modular Carpet Tile market is influenced by the residential and commercial construction and residential and commercial remodeling end-use markets. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Modular Carpet Tile market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



