Modular Construction Trend Supports Rapid Urbanization

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Modular construction is a burgeoning trend thanks to rapid urbanization across the world as well as a rise in demand for building methods that are greener and more sustainable. In 2020, the Global Modular Construction Market was valued at USD 95.49 billion and this is projected to rise to more than USD 140 billion by 2027. As affordability begins to bite for many construction projects there is also a need to be able to integrate more complex design and this is where modular construction has many advantages. It tends to be not only a more cost-effective construction process but also one that is easier to manage and which can significantly reduce the volume of labor that is required on-site. Plus, there is a great deal of investment being made in the modular construction market and major players in the construction sector are already looking to integrate more of this approach to help make their work more sustainable.



LVI Associates provides specialist support for civil engineering jobs and many other different roles across engineering and infrastructure. The firm operates throughout the USA in most major hubs including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to being a leading specialist recruiter for civil engineering jobs, the firm is also able to provide insightful and expert hiring support in areas such as building services, construction, forensics, renewable energy and transportation. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at LVI Associates is always able to design the right approach for each individual situation. This has enabled the firm to work with a broad spectrum of business across engineering and infrastructure, from small and medium-sized enterprises to very well-established international brands. LVI Associates is also a natural partner for talented people looking to take career-defining next steps in areas such as civil engineering jobs.



Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The team at LVI Associates really understands the value of quality team building and has applied this approach internally too. Consultants receive regular ongoing training to ensure that they are consistently skilled and confident and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Both organizations and individuals in civil engineering jobs benefit from the fact that the US team is part of an international workforce of 1,000+. LVI Associates is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. No matter what the economic and political conditions, the specialist, agile and global nature of the team at LVI Associates has ensured continued, expert support. As well as civil engineering jobs there are many other roles available via LVI Associates today including AV Project Supervisor, Microtunnel Project Manager and Forensic Structural Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Civil engineering jobs visit https://www.lviassociates.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +1 646 759 4560



- For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.