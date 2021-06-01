Modular Data Center Market Expected to Gain $37.8 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Modular Data Center Market by Solution (All-in-One Modules and Individual Modules), Service (Design and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size expected to grow from USD 18.4 billion in 2020 to USD 37.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period. Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules built inside a factory and shipped to the client site, where they are assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These data centers are highly scalable and energy-efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular Data Center Market"

260- Tables

49- Figures

237- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=996



Individual modules segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Individual modules comprise separate modules built for specific purposes and deployed in a new or pre-existing modular data center. More often, vendors provide separate individual modules for modular data centers that cater to specific functions and can be added to the existing facility. Moreover, the provision of individual modules ensures the separation of maintenance personnel and helps reduce human error. Individual modules are used in traditional data centers to expand and improve their capabilities. They are also advantageous to data center facilities with standard capacity, as they may require individual resource scalability. This added utility of individual modules is anticipated to help drive their share in the global modular data center market.



Cooling module subsegment of Individual module segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Cooling modules comprise systems that provide the cooling facility to the modular data center. Data center infrastructure requires a range of cooling architecture depending on factors, such as location, cost, efficiency, and reliability. The cooling modules include a variety of cooling systems, designed to cool the IT equipment contained within the data center. These cooling modules can be added or removed as per the increase or decrease in data center temperature. They help reduce initial purchase costs associated with such modules. Furthermore, as increasing computing power in modular data centers has led to a rise in the heat emitted, cooling systems help remove heat from the data center and maintain the optimal temperature for efficient operation. This advantage of scalability and flexibility has further added to the demand for cooling modules all over the world.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the largest regional market due to technological advancements, a large number of early adopters, and the presence of major market players. Moreover, this region has the largest number of cloud service providers, which is expected to result in increased investments related to the technological development of the existing infrastructure, contributing to the growth in the number of modular data center deployments. The region includes early adopters from industries, such as BFSI, government and defense, and IT and telecom, which contribute major market shares and adopt modular solutions in their data centers, creating lucrative opportunities. The region is also experiencing a high demand for compute and on-demand access to process and analyze data, in contrast to the primary demand for storage and disaster recovery. The top countries contributing to the growth of the modular data center market in North America include the US and Canada.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=996



The modular data center market comprises major solution providers, such as Dell Inc. (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Baselayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), Edge Mission Critical Systems, LLC (US), Eaton Corporate plc (Ireland), Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd. (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Fiberhome Networks (China), ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Cupertino Electric, Inc. (US), Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Asperitas (Netherlands), Shenzhen CONSNANT Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Retex (Spain), ICTroom Company BV (Netherlands), Box Modul AB (Sweden), and PCX Corporation, LLC (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the modular data center market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/modular-data-centers.asp