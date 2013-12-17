Modular Data Center Market Expected to reach $40.41 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 37.41% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Modular Data Center Market (Micro Data Center, Data Center Retrofit, Datacenter Cooling Module, Power Module, Data Module, Generator Module]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", The Modular Datacenters Market is expected to reach $40.41 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 37.41% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 97 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 226 pages and in-depth TOC on "Modular Data Center Market (Micro Data Center, Data Center Retrofit, Datacenter Cooling Module, Power Module, Data Module, Generator Module]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/modular-data-centers-market-996.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Enquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=996



Modular datacenters are an innovative design in the evolution of datacenters. Traditional datacenters lack in capacity planning and scalability; it is also coupled with high cost and higher construction. Modular solutions address these challenges in a cost effective and greener way. The portability features enable the customers to easily relocate their datacenters as business need changes.



MarketsandMarkets sees a gradual growth in next two years as the market is nascent and there is a lack of understanding of the modular design of datacenters. Gradually as awareness of the customer’s starts to build, there will be a steep growth in next 3 to 5 years. MarketsandMarkets have segmented the Modular datacenter market based on its types, applications and end users. The study provides in depth analysis of the various technology trends, standards and its role in the various industries across different geographies.



The Modular datacenter market is expected to grow to $40.41 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 37.41% from 2013 to 2018. The market is segmented by types: Self contained Modules, Individual Modules. By Applications: Instant Datacenter & Retrofit, Disaster Recovery, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support and Mobile Computing. The market is also segmented based on the size of the organization (Small businesses; Medium businesses; Enterprises) where they are deployed. The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 5 segments; Government & Public sector, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Oil & Gas, and others. Key market players such as Colt Technology Services, Dell, HP, IO Datacenters, Schneider Electric, SGI and Skanska are profiled in the report.



Browse Related Reports

Data Center Security Market [Logical Security (IDS, IPS, DDOS, VPN, DNS, SSL, DLP, UTM, IAM, SIEM, DR, ILM), Physical Security (PSIM, PIAM, Biometrics, HDCCTV, Video Surveillance, Analytics)]: Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2013-2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/datacenter-security-market-920.html



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market – by Types (Software, Services & Size of Datacenters), by Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare); by Geographies (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa): Global Trends, Technology Advancements, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Enterprise Adoption, Competitive Ecosystem, Key Industry Player Profiles, Venture Capital Funding Trends and Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 – 2017)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-infrastructure-management-market-576.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets