Modular Data Center Market: Future Scope, Strategic Insights, Forecasting Trends, Crucial Drivers, and Projections Up to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- The global Modular Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.8 billion in 2023 to USD 81.2 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Data center optimization initiatives to address critical infrastructure inefficiencies are expected to boost the adoption of modular data centers globally. The US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) launched the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) to cut down on data center footprints and eliminate inefficiencies. Since its launch, data center providers have taken proactive steps to guarantee that their products support DCOI compliance. As a result, more federal agencies are implementing cutting-edge modular data centers and maintenance services.



Based on individual modules, cooling modules will record the highest CAGR in the modular data center market during the forecast period.



Data center infrastructure requires a range of cooling architectures depending on location, cost, efficiency, and reliability. Cooling modules include various cooling systems designed to cool the IT equipment within the data center. They aid in lowering the modules' initial purchase prices. Moreover, cooling systems assist in removing heat from the data center and maintaining the ideal temperature for effective operation, since rising processing power in modular data centers has increased the amount of heat emitted.. The advantage of scalability and flexibility has further added to the demand for cooling modules worldwide.



By Organization Size, the large enterprises segment holds a larger market share during the forecast period.



Organizations with an employee strength of more than 1,000 can be considered large enterprises. Large enterprises face various issues related to higher power consumption and carbon footprint. Modular data centers are highly efficient in power and cooling as components such as storage devices, servers, UPS, and cooling systems are fixed in the box, unlike traditional data centers. Modular data centers further help enterprises with easy and quick deployments, thus helping them to expand their existing data centers instead of constructing new ones. They save a lot of time and reduce the building and maintenance costs. Due to the ever-increasing data storage needs, large enterprises are adopting large data centers with highly scalable infrastructure.



By region, the Asia Pacific region recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years, owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing. This region is home to many global telecommunications and edge network companies, including Huawei, Telstra, Vodafone, Optus, China Telecom, Vodafone, and NTT Docomo, contributing to the growth of the Modular Data center market. The rapid growth of the social media and gaming sectors in the Asia Pacific has increased the demand for an explicitly scalable architecture capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to market growth. Due to the significant technological opportunities provided by Asia Pacific, many top vendors have set up their presence in this region. The growing demand for hyperscale and hyperconverged infrastructure, coupled with the increasing number of internet-connected users, is also fueling the growth of the modular data center market in the region. Leading companies, including Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, are investing heavily in Asia Pacific and building regional data center facilities. These investments are further contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific modular data center market.



Top Key Players:



Some of the key players operating in the Modular data center market are – Dell Technologies (US), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), HPE (US), Silent-Aire (Canada), and Eltek (Norway).



Key Dynamic Factors For Modular Data Center Market:



Quick Developments in Technology:



Modern computing technologies, such edge computing, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are driving the demand for applications that can be supported by modular data centres.



Scalability Conditions:



The need for data centre solutions that are scalable is increasing due to the fact that businesses need to be able to adjust their IT infrastructure to meet changing demands.



Sustainable Development and Energy Efficiency: The use of modular data centres with creative cooling and power management systems is influenced by the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.



Trends in Edge Computing:



Modular data centres at the network edge are more in demand as edge computing, which moves data processing closer to the source of data generation, aims to lower latency and boost performance.



Adoption of Hybrid IT and the Cloud



Hybrid IT models—which blend cloud services and on-premises infrastructure—are being adopted by organisations more and more. The gap between conventional data centres and cloud environments can be filled by modular data centres.



Worldwide Networking and 5G Implementation:



The construction of modular data centres at key sites is driven by the demand for low-latency connection and the expansion of 5G networks, which are intended to enable new technologies and applications.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



There is fierce rivalry in the modular data centre market, and the environment is constantly changing due to a number of variables. To obtain a competitive edge, major competitors in the market regularly participate in strategic initiatives like collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations. The competitive environment is influenced by suppliers' capacity to offer modular data centre systems that are technologically sophisticated, scalable, and energy-efficient. Scalability, affordability, and the capacity to deploy quickly are still important considerations for firms in a variety of industries when making purchases.



Understanding the various demands of the market requires a thorough understanding of segmentation analysis. Typically, end-user industry, type, and deployment are used to segment the modular data centre market. Various varieties of modular data centres, such as portable modular data centres and containerized modules, are designed to meet certain needs. Options for deployment—on-premises or at the edge—address the changing demands for data processing. The end-user industry segmentation reflects the variety of uses of modular data centre solutions and includes industries such as energy, BFSI, healthcare, and IT and telecom.



