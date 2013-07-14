Modular Data Center Market Is About to Grow $40.41 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Modular Data Center Market (Micro Data Center, Data Center Retrofit; Datacenter Cooling Module; Power Module; Data Module; Generator Module]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Modular Datacenters Market is expected to reach $40.41 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 37.41% from 2013 to 2018.



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Modular data centers are an innovative design in the evolution of data centers. Traditional data centers lack in capacity planning and scalability; it is also coupled with high cost and higher construction. Modular solutions address these challenges in a cost effective and greener way. The portability features enable the customers to easily relocate their data centers as business need changes. MarketsandMarkets sees a gradual growth in next two years as the market is nascent and there is a lack of understanding of the modular design of data centers. Gradually as awareness of the customer’s starts to build, there will be a steep growth in next 3 to 5 years. MarketsandMarkets have segmented the Modular data center market based on its types, applications and end users. The study provides in depth analysis of the various technology trends, standards and its role in the various industries across different geographies.



The Modular data center market is expected to grow to $40.41 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 37.41% from 2013 to 2018. The market is segmented by types: Self contained Modules, Individual Modules. By Applications: Instant Data center & Retrofit, Disaster Recovery, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support and Mobile Computing. The market is also segmented based on the size of the organization (Small businesses; Medium businesses; Enterprises) where they are deployed. The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 5 segments; Government & Public sector, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Oil & Gas, and others. Key market players such as Colt Technology Services, Dell, HP, IO Data centers, Schneider Electric, SGI and Skanska are profiled in the report.



