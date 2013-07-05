Fast Market Research recommends "Modular Data Center Market (Micro Data Center, Data Center Retrofit; Datacenter Cooling Module; Power Module; Data Module; Generator Module]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Modular datacenter has redefined the way the traditional datacenters or computer center architectures implemented cooling, power supplies and space infrastructure. It consists of standardized components, making it easier and cheaper to build, deploy and integrate/retrofit to any other datacenter at customer premises. Modular datacenters supersede the legacy of traditional datacenter by offering flexibility, scalability, portability, reusability, smaller footprint, reduced deployment time, improved efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership. It is delivered as a self-contained, turnkey solution with a complete integrated solution such as racks, power and cooling, security and monitoring components populated to use as a plug and play unit. The self-contained modular datacenters are built with single rack and extend to multiple racks.
Single rack modular datacenters are termed as micro modular datacenters, which has the portability features with casters and self-propelled functions. Modular datacenters are also purpose-built with multiple modules such as data, power, cooling and generator modules, configured to customers' unique specifications. Major players in this market are IO Datacenters, Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Emerson Network Power, HP, Colt, Dell, IBM, SGI, and Schneider Electric. This report finds out the range of approaches of the leading industry players to implement modularity for versatile environments and business continuity that are appropriate and effective. The modular datacenter market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also examines growth potential market sizes and revenue forecasts across different geographies as well as industry verticals.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for modular datacenters market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of types:
- Self contained type
- Individual module type
On the basis of modular datacenter by Applications:
- Instant Datacenter & Retrofit
- Disaster Recovery
- High Density Networks
- Remote Office Support
- Mobile Computing
- Other Applications
On the basis of Organization Size:
- Small Businesses
- Medium Businesses
- Enterprises
On the basis of Verticals Type
The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 6 segments; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Government & Public sector, Oil & Gas, and others.
On the basis of geography
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Middle-East Africa (MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
