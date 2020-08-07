Modular Data Center Market Size, Growth Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- The report issued on Qualiket Research Reports, concerning the Modular data Center market states every actionable force disrupting the Modular data Center market growth.



Modular data Center is the type of portable system for deployment of data Center whenever it is needed. Modular data Center is an alternative to traditional brick and mortar data Centers, that can be conveniently stationed anywhere to support customers existing data Center. These consist all standard components like IT cooling, power, fire protection and access control elements.



Increase in need and requirement for scalable & portable data Center is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global modular data Center market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for quick & efficient deployable data Centers among the business enterprise across the world will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of digitalization has led to large amount of digital data which needs to be stored securely will fuel the market growth.



Market Restraints

However, increase in lock-in restricts the purchasing option which is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global modular data Center market growth. Also, reliance on pue as the sole efficiency measure will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

The leading players in the global Modular data Center market are also profiled in detail in the report to provide readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market. Major competitive strategies employed by key players in the Modular data Center market are elaborated upon in detail, so that readers can get clear idea of what is working in the market and what is likely to bring them sustained success.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, SGI Corporation, Hewlett Packard Inc., Emerson Network Power, Cisco System, Inc., Dell, Inc., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, and Flexenclosure AB



Market Taxonomy

By Type

- Portable

- Containerized

By Deployment

- Large Data Center

- Mid-Sized Data Center

By Industry Vertical

- IT& Telecom

- BFSI

- Media & Entertainment

- Healthcare

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Modular Data Center Market Outlook

5 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Type

6 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Deployment

7 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Industry Vertical

8Global Modular Data Center Market, By Region

9 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12Latin America Modular Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13Middle East Modular Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

14Competitive Analysis

15Company Profiles



