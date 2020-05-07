Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- The modular data center market from IT & Telecom application segment is primarily driven by the rising need for the rapid deployment of data centers. IT & telecom business vertical is witnessing a massive adoption of the facility to augment the flexibility and scalability of the business operations. Another factor that is driving the modular data center market is the rapid evolution of IoT technology. With the adoption of IoT sensors, the technology is being used in a wide spectrum of applications, for procuring data from the surrounding environment.



The increasing need for data storage would require more robust load distribution strategies. The burgeoning IoT trend will spur the need for edge computing, which will positively impact the demand for IT infrastructure that is easily deployable in remote locations and cost-effective. Hence, the increasing the need for data storage and processing from IT & Telecom application segment will require more data centers to handle diverse and huge data flows, thereby driving the global modular data center market expansion in the future.



The global modular data center market is poised to gain massive impetus in the ensuing years, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of prefabricated IT technologies, the emergence of small & medium enterprises and the rising demand for edge computing.



The demand for edge computing is rising owing to the massive shifts in the way internet is consumed via organizations and individuals. Edge computing is an architecture that enables data processing and computing as close to the end user as possible. The key drivers of the edge computing model include the growing number of consumer mobile devices and the increasing consumption of video and virtual reality content. Eminent players active in the modular data center industry are seeking innovative ways of deploying edge capacity to support end-users including businesses and consumers. Therefore, as the popularity of edge computing grows across several applications, the global modular data center market is certain to escalate as far as the number of installations is concerned.



The competitive landscape of the global modular data center market hosts numerous well-known players such as Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Eaton, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Rittal North America LLC, Schneider Electric, SGI, HP, Vertiv, ZTE Corporation among others. In order to enhance and expand business operations, major players often engage in partnerships and develop innovative technologies, thereby increasing the revenue inflow of the global market. An ideal example involves Huawei's recent partnership with Etisalat to plan and distribute pre-fabricated and next-gen modular data centers in UAE in an effort to suffice the requirements of the cloud and digital services of the future. Such partnerships will fulfill the product demand across diverse geographies and hence contribute to the expansion of the global modular data center market.



