Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

USM Modular Furniture (Switzerland), IKEA (Netherlands), Steelcase (United States), West Elm (United States), Williams Sonoma (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), HNI Corporation (United States), Okamura (Japan), Martela (Finland), Kimball International (United States).



Scope of the Report of Modular Furniture

Modular furniture is used in home and commercial purposes. Corporates and large enterprises and are investing heavily in furnishing and interiors of office spaces to provide the employee with comfortable and productive environments. Thus, vendors are designing office furniture that offers better comfort and minimizes stress. Moreover, Modular furniture is also gaining popularity in the developing economies has projected the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Tables, Sofas, Cabinets, Beds, Chairs, Others), Application (Household, Office Application, Other), Distribution Channel (Offline Store, Online Store), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others)



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Green Furniture and Rising Online Retail

Developing Real Estate Industry



Challenges:

Presence of Local Furniture Manufacturers



Market Trends:

Increasing Application of Hardwood in Furniture

Rising Demand for Premium and Luxury Furniture in Developed Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



