Modular Furniture Market to Rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development

Major Players in This Report Include,

USM Modular Furniture (Switzerland), IKEA (Netherlands), Steelcase (United States), West Elm (United States), Williams Sonoma (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), HNI Corporation (United States), Okamura (Japan), Martela (Finland) and Kimball International (United States)

Modular Furniture Market Overview

Modular furniture is used in home and commercial purposes. Corporates and large enterprises and are investing heavily in furnishing and interiors of office spaces to provide the employee with comfortable and productive environments. Thus, vendors are designing office furniture that offers better comfort and minimizes stress. Moreover, Modular furniture is also gaining popularity in the developing economies has projected the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

- The growing demand for multi-functional furniture. In emerging economies like India majority of Indian middle-class populations are living in small flats and homes, But in the present scenario, furniture occupies a majority of the space in the home. Space-saving furniture or multi-functional furniture is one of the options to solve these problems.



Market Trend

- Rising Demand for Premium and Luxury Furniture in Developed Countries

- Increasing Application of Hardwood in Furniture



Restraints

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand for Green Furniture and Rising Online Retail

- Developing Real Estate Industry



The Global Modular Furniture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tables, Sofas, Cabinets, Beds, Chairs, Others), Application (Household, Office Application, Other), Distribution Channel (Offline Store, Online Store), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Modular Furniture Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

