Modular Games HQ Announces New Modular Hex Tile Terrain Set, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Following Cleveland-based Modular Games' first successful Kickstarter campaign last year, the modern gaming company is back on Kickstarter with a new, flashy modular hex tile terrain set. With this new modular hex tile set, gamers can build entire worlds and create endless tabletop maps with ease. While designed for use with an upcoming Terran Expanse: Colonial Worlds Rebellion Game, this modular hex tile terrain set can be enjoyed across the board to create dynamic terrain landscapes and maps for any number of hex tile games.



The hex tiles, measuring 1.75 inches, can integrate into existing terrain tile sets of similar sizes. With 12 different hex tiles included in Modular Games' initial starter set, users can create a variety of landscapes and tabletop maps using blank hex, foundation hex, river hex, and road hex pieces. These beautifully designed tiles allow for interactive landscapes that include more than just empty tiles, but also tiles with vital game features including cities, buildings, rivers, bridges, and roads.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the modular hex tile terrain set and to bring these hex gaming tiles to backers. Expected to begin shipping in early May 2020, Modular Games will ship rewards to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/484133869/terran-expanse-modular-hex-terrain-set

Supporters around the world can back the modular hex tile terrain set brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $36 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including hex tile sets with varying title quantities. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Modular Games HQ LLC

Modular Games HQ LLC is a modern gaming company set to revolutionize the industry. Aiming to offer top-of-the-line miniatures with immersive game systems that are both challenging and rewarding to players, Modular Games HQ is on the front lines of innovative gaming and game design.



Contact:

Contact Person: Robert Granfors

Company: Modular Games HQ LLC

City: Cleveland

State:Ohio

Country: United States

Phone: 2165434962

Email: modulargameshq@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/484133869/terran-expanse-modular-hex-terrain-set