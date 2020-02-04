Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Title on 'Global Modular Servers Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Future Scope, Opportunity, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like GCC, Australia, LATAM, North America, Europe, United State or Asia and important players/vendors such as Dell EMC, Intel, Atos, Cisco Systems, Mellon Group, ASI Computer Technologies, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Thomas-Krenn and Touchpoint Technology With n-number of tables and figures examining the Modular Servers Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020-2025.



Industry Background:

Modular servers consist of chassis, up to six diskless compute blades, an integrated storage area network (SAN) and three to five service modules. The modular server system is a blade system, a stripped-down server computer with a modular design optimized to minimize the use of physical space and energy. It is ideal for most demanding data center applications and high-performance computing applications requiring computing power and data center space optimization. This growth is primarily driven by Increases Operational Efficiency and Simplified Management and Serviceability.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Technological Advancements in the Modular Servers. Major Players, such as Dell EMC (United States), Intel (Canada), Atos (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Mellon Group (Greece), ASI Computer Technologies (United States), NEC Enterprise Solutions (Netherlands), Thomas-Krenn.AG (Germany) and Touchpoint Technology (Australia) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



Market Drivers

Increases Operational Efficiency

Simplified Management and Serviceability



Market Trend

Technological Advancements in the Modular Servers

Restraints

Complex Process of Implementation



Opportunities

Growing Demand from End-User Industry and Increasing Number of Mid-Size Organizations



