Modular UPS systems deliver facility-wide protection of sensitive electronics and enhance the uptime of large data centers. These systems ensure the smooth operation of critical systems during power disturbances, such as burnouts, blackouts, power surges or declines, noise interference, and others. Smart modular UPSs are extensively incorporated with data center infrastructure management systems to collect and analyze data, in a bid to enhance the overall performance. The advantageous features offered by modular UPS, including better scalability, reliability and flexibility will construe to market growth in the upcoming years. According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global modular UPS market size is estimated to reach USD 4.91 Billion from USD 2.14 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 10.9% through 2026.



The modular UPS market growth is driven by the increasing reliance of enterprises on UPS systems to get protected and uninterrupted power for efficient handling and management of their data resources. Robust growth of the colocation trends will foster modular UPS market size. Moreover, the growing focus of SMEs and large enterprises on catering to consumer demands to stay pertinent along with the surging requirement for ubiquity and internet hosting will provide impetus to the UPS industry growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Modular UPS market and profiled in the report are:



ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Delta Electronics, Mitsubishi Inc., Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., and Tripp Lite, among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



0-50 KVA

51-100 KVA

101-300 KVA

>300 KVA



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Centralized Power Protection Solution

Distributed Power Protection Solution



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others



Regional Analysis



North America dominated the global modular UPS market and is forecast to register a substantial CAGR of 10.4% over the projected timeframe on account of technological advancements and surging product demand for data center applications in the region.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Modular UPS Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Modular UPS market and its competitive landscape.



