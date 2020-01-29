Modular UPS Market Projected to Reach $1,741.9 Million by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- According to a new market research report "Modular UPS Market by Solution (50 kVA and Below, 51–100 kVA, 101–250 kVA, 251–500 kVA, 501 kVA and Above), Service (System Integration, Revitalization, Support, & Maintenance), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Modular UPS Market expected to grow from USD 966.0 Million in 2017 to USD 1,741.9 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.



The demand for modular UPS is driven by various factors, such as reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), surging demand for colocation facilities, scalability, and simplified installation and integration of new modules.



The 51–100 kVA and above segment is estimated to contribute the largest market share in 2017.



Solutions in the 51-100 kVA and above power range offer benefits such as improved usability, easy installation and capacity expansion, hassle-free maintenance, on-demand capacity expansion, and improved efficiency. With efficient maintenance, better scalability, and improved service, these solutions are widely used by various Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) service providers, small to medium-sized data centers, and IT and telecommunication operators.



Revitalization, support, and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Revitalization, support, and maintenance services provide the necessary systems to continuously monitor the modular UPS, resulting in optimized performance and increased efficiency. These services provide a means for preventive maintenance to mitigate the risks of interrupted availability. Revitalization services serve as a cost-effective way to increase the lifespan of modular UPS systems by upgrading the latest system technologies, replacing the critical modular components, and periodic servicing of other equipment.



North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the modular UPS market during the forecast period. This dominance is due to factors such as large investments in enterprise infrastructure solutions and openness to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Furthermore, the financial efficiency of the companies in this region enables them to invest heavily in the leading tools and technologies for effective business management. The APAC region is in the growth phase; however, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global modular UPS market during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the benefits of modular UPS systems and increased IT infrastructure spendings in the APAC region are facilitating the growth of the overall market in this region.



The major vendors providing modular UPS solutions and services are ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Legrand (France), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), and Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. (Israel).



