ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on August 13

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on August 13, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ModusLink Global in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) shares between September 26, 2007 through June 8, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 13, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) common stock during the period from September 26, 2007 through June 8, 2012, ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and prospects.



On June 11, 2012, ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. announced that it will delay the filing of the third quarter FY 2012 results and that it expects to restate its financial results from FY 2007 through first two quarters of the FY 2012. Furthermore, ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. said that its President and CEO retired effective immediately upon the appointment of a new chief executive officer and its president, global operations for ModusLink left the company effective immediately



Shares of ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) dropped from $4.27 on Friday June 8, 2012 to $2.64 on Monday, June 11, 2012.



On July 24, 2012, NASDAQ:MLNK shares closed at $3.40 per share.



Those who purchased ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) common stock during the period between September 26, 2007 through June 8, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 13, 2012. ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



