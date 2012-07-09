ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. are under the investigation for current long term investors in ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm on behalf of current long term investors in ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK ) concerns whether certain ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc over alleged securities laws violations.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts the plaintiff alleges that ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and prospects.



On June 11, 2012, ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. announced that it will delay the filing of the third quarter FY 2012 results and that it expects to restate its financial results from FY 2007 through first two quarters of the FY 2012. Furthermore, ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. said that its President and CEO retired effective immediately upon the appointment of a new chief executive officer and its president, global operations for ModusLink left the company effective immediately



Shares of ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) dropped from $4.27 on Friday June 8, 2012 to $2.64 on Monday, June 11, 2012.



On June 13, 2012, NASDAQ:MLNK shares closed at $2.88 per share.



