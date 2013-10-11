M.O.E.T. Creates Raw and Edgy Hip Hop on Her Upcoming Album "Already Written"

Utica, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- With roots based in soul and hiphop, a unique flow and lyrical content provide the backbone for the music of M.O.E.T. Her artistic evolution and the ability to relate to others create a vacuum of relatable content backed with brilliant lyrical composition. Infectious beats accent intelligent songwriting that can only be described as visceral and impossible to ignore.



The challenges of emerging as a new face in a crowded hip-hop industry serves as one of the primary motivations of MOET Accounts of personal triumph in a world where many similar artists are jousting for media buzz make “Already Written” shine. The grounded attitude of M.O.E.T. speaks to her ability to ‘stay in her lane’; a character trait that she hopes listeners will recognize.



About "Already Written”

Recorded in a home and professional studio, “Already Written” is part of a long-term plan to branch out and strengthen bonds with her existing fans. Still in her early stages, the DIY mentality of M.O.E.T. is the first step in branding a style that utilizes modern hip-hop conventions and offering listeners with a glimpse into her life and self-progression. Read the latest news regarding the release of “Already Written”, and listen to M.O.E.T.’s current tracks at http://soundcloud.com/moetslappers . For additional content and live performances, check out her Moetslappers YouTube channel.



For Media Contact:

T.D. Schemansky

3000 Records

P.O. Box 180902

Utica, MI 48318

(586) 480-3000

press@3000records.com

http://soundcloud.com/moetslappers