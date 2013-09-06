Moflon's MP Series Pancake Slip Rings Leading the Market with Cost Effective Solutions

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Technology has advanced in many different ways. The continuous innovation of humankind has been translated in to various machines that can do the work of a larger share of human resource. The processes are also standardized so that the machines are more cost- efficient and profitable in the long run. However, a machine is only as effective as the efficiency of its components. Of the many components that go in to the making of a machine, slip rings are just one of those vital parts that ensure the connectivity and transmission of signals within the machine.



Without the efficiency of this vital part, many of the very effective communication based machines might lose their functionality. Slip rings have to be up to par to the industry standards when they are being adapted to industrial machines. These components have to withstand high temperatures, high amperage and constant wear and tear due to high-speed rotations. Also, the connectivity of the slip rings are called in to question if they give out in a short period of time, thus requiring for higher frequency of maintenance.



Moflon is a leading brand in the field of slip ring technology. The company has been in the field for over three decades with a variety of ranges that span all types and models of slip rings in the market. The competitive edge of the company is in providing long term and customized solutions for their clients. They have been spearheading many of the recent developments in their field and their design team has been touted as one of the best in the country.



Of the many slip ring varieties that are available in the market, the pancake variety is one of the most scalable solution models available. This variety is mounted on to closed enclosures and the conductors are placed in coils instead of mounted one on top. This variety is especially important for machines with a low height issues. The ring can easily house anywhere between 4-50 conductors within their range.



The MP series of pancake slip rings



The MP series is Moflon’s latest offering for this particular field of ring design. Their varieties are designed to provide assistance with the lowest thickness ranges. This is particularly for cases where the thickness is an issue but the diameter is not so restrictive. The rings are made with hard gold plating with a pure alloy of the metal. This makes them much more reliable due to low friction benefits. The rings in the series can support a bore size range of about 12.7-120 mm. they are available in six variants of off the shelf standard variety. However, if your application does not fit any of the available standard sizes, you can always talk with the Moflon solution experts to get a customized design for your pancake slip ring . The brand has always stood by its claim of quality assurance.



About Moflon

Moflon has been a niche player for pancake slip rings and Ethernet slip ring for over 30 years. The company has produced quality products consistently and spearheaded constant development of new designs for new versions of industrial production machinery.



Contact Person: Mr.Lee

Company: MOFLON TECHNOLOGY CO.,LIMITED

Address: Zonghelou No 7,Shajing FuTong Industrial Park,Shajing,ShenZhen 518105, China

Tel:+86-755-33582126

Fax:+86-755-33582125

Email: sales@moflon.com

Skype Name: moflon.slipring

Website: http://www.moflon.com/