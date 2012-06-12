Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Synopsis: ReportReserve Research's ""Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Clean Technology Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Clean Technology Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""Mohawk Industries, Inc.""



ReportReserve Research's ""Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Clean Technology Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""Mohawk Industries, Inc."" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""Mohawk Industries, Inc.""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Mohawk) is a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of floor covering products, principally for residential and commercial applications in the US and residential applications in Europe. The company also manufactures carpets and rugs. In addition, it manufactures, markets and distributes ceramic tile, natural stone and hardwood flooring in the US. Furthermore, it produces laminate flooring in the US and Europe. The product range of the company comprises carpets, wood stone, vinly, rugs, natural stone, ceramic tile, hardwood floorings and other home products. Mohawk markets and distributes its products through retailers, department stores, home centers, mass merchandisers, commercial dealers and commercial end users. The company is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, US. "



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/mohawk-industries-inc-clean-technology-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report-report-540989