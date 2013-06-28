Mohawk Truck Dealer of Magline Route Distribution Solutions

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Mohawk Truck Inc., located in West Seneca serving Buffalo and Western New York, is a proud dealer of Magline. Mohawk is a vibrant growing enterprise that provides products and services of superior quality including offering Magliner Route Distribution Solutions. Mohawk Truck stocks a full line of parts for Magliner Route Distribution Solutions. Customers may purchase carts directly online, or stop by to see the floor display. The company unconditionally guarantees their products and installs parts for free as part of the quality customer service. The award-winning company is proud of the heritage of superior products and services and commitment to integrity to guide the success of the company.



Mohawk Truck has won numerous technicians awards and certifications for distinguished service such as the TMC SuperTech National Technician Competition, New York State Motor Truck Association Golden Wrench Award, and New York State Motor Truck Association Technician Competition.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



