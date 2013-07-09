Mohawk Truck Focused on Magline Products

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Mohawk Truck stocks a full line of parts for Magliner Route Distribution Solutions. Mohawk Truck is a vibrant growing enterprise that provides products and services of superior quality. Magline is the only material handling company Mohawk sells. Customers purchase carts directly online or stop by to see the floor display. The company unconditionally guarantees products and installs parts for free as part of the quality customer service. Mohawk Truck has won numerous technicians awards and certifications for distinguished service such as the TMC SuperTech National Technician Competition, New York State Motor Truck Association Golden Wrench Award, and New York State Motor Truck Association Technician Competition.



Bill Anthon Mohawk Sales Manager was a Magline dealer at Buffalo Thermo King during the 1990’s and Mohawk Truck was awarded the dealership. Anthon described Magline products as, “undoubtedly the Cadillac of material handling products,” adding, “We have a fully stocked showroom in front of our parts counter, with assembled stock hand trucks. We also will fix carts for customers, replacing parts with new ones and only charging the customers for the just the parts. Customer will drop off multiple carts for us to fix and pick them up the following day.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209