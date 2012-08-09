Mohegan.co Provides Comprehensive Guide to Entertainment at Mohegan Sun Arena

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut is one of the favourite entertainment venues in the New England area for not just locals but event organisers as well. It’s been home to exciting national sporting events, and music concerts by world famous singers.



Keeping track of the regular events held at the stadium though is much easier now, thanks to the site Mohegan.co. Mohegan.co provides people with a full calendar of the coming events to be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena, and also a complete guide to all the features of the venue.



First, the site reveals a bit of the short, but helpful history of the arena and details of the facilities it has. It also provides a guide to nearby hotels and restaurants, a Mohegan Sun Arena seating chart and comprehensive directions to find the venue. All this information can easily be found through the prominent menu bar at the top of each page.



Another very useful tool on the site is the calendar of coming events, this can be found under the Tickets link in the top menu. Users can find the event name, the time and date when it’s being held and a convenient link to view available tickets.



Through this link, users can view all tickets that can still be purchased for the event, their location in the arena, how many are available and their cost. They can then use the site’s convenient, secure purchase facility to claim their tickets before they’re sold out.



Many top, international events are held at the arena including regular UFC bouts, WNBA games, rodeos and rock concerts. Some of the upcoming events and concerts include Linkin Park, Train, Zac Brown Band, American Idol Live, Bob Dylan, Missy Higgins, Peter Gabriel, Robin Williams and the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.



A spokesperson from Mohegan.co said, “Whether it’s a sporting event or a concert, the Mohegan Sun Arena is the ideal venue. This convenient, state of the art facility offers fantastic acoustics and great views from pretty nearly any seat in the house. With a great line up of events always on the horizon, it’s no wonder that the Mohegan Sun Arena CT has become one of the favourite venues in New England.”



About Mohegan.co

Mohegan.co provides a one stop information resource for people attending events at the Mohegan Sun Arena. It contains a constantly updated list of upcoming events and ticket details plus essential arena information for visitors. For more information please visit: http://mohegan.co