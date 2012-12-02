Mohr Productions Reveals the Hottest, Best, and Most Popular Gifts for Musicians in 2012

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- It’s not Christmas yet but we have some great ideas to prepare you for the holidays including Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, birthdays and other holiday celebrations. After all, it’s never too early to plan buying that perfect gift for family, friends, business associates, and especially the musicians in our lives who can be the most challenging. We’ve researched responses on "Yahoo Answers" (a popular social site that asks and answers questions posted mostly by young people) to bring you the 5 Best Christmas Gifts for Musicians in the 2012 Holiday Season. This innovative list is sure to give you great ideas for putting a smile on that struggling artist’s face this Christmas.



Musicians and artists are notoriously hard to shop for but if you keep these 4 letters in mind you will be on the right track: F-A-N-S. Their focus is almost entirely on their art, their followers and their fans. On the Yahoo Answer boards, a large percentage of questions have to do with social media. "How do I get more Twitter Followers on my site?" and "Why does my friend’s band have more Facebook Likes than I do?" The answers can be varied and only occasionally helpful. But they never really deliver the social status, compliments, fame and popularity a musician craves. Don't despair. Now, there is a perfect gift that gives guitarists, singers, drummers and band members what they've always wanted and it can be delivered within a day or two by a trendy social media company called Mohr Publicity. Note: gift is only $50.00 so it won't break the bank.



Twitter Followers: Mohr Publicity will add 10,000 Twitter Followers to your favorite musicians account. No admin access or password needed. All they need is the band’s (or artist’s) username and they will deliver the chatty, music loving, young and colorfully active Twitter followers within about 24 hours. 10,000 Twitter followers are sure to get your musician friend beaming with pride.



Facebook Likes: We can ALL use more "Likes" in our lives, but for the socially conscious musician seeking more fans; it is a vital part of being accepted by the music industry. No password needed. Mohr Publicity will add 500 Facebook likes usually delivered within 3 days of placing your online order.



Youtube Views and Subscribers: If your musician buddy has ever posted a music video on YouTube only to find it never rises above 42 views, it can be devastating for him/her. Mohr Publicity can send over 5,000 views within 2-3 days and give that dream clip a whole new look. Add the "comments" service to really get them excited as real viewers praise their talent and subscribe to their YouTube channel.



Instagram Followers: Nothing is more "hot" right now in an artist's social world-even musicians. Instagram is a photo sharing site that encourages members to post their photos with special effects and gives accolades for the most creative and popular Instagram sites. You can boost them to the top with Mohr Publicity's Instagram service. Delivery time: 5-6 days.



Of course the 5th most popular gift is showing up at one of the band’s gigs and saying the words "That was amazing!" right after the show. That will make for one big happy holiday gift but may take more time than clicking “buy” at Mohr Publicity and watching their eyes light up at the results.



