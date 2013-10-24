Mohr Publicity Award for the Next BIG Thing in Social Media: Jenna Marbles

YouTube Sensation Jenna Marbles is redefining success in the entertainment industry with her outstanding social media influence.
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Mohr Publicity has awarded Jenna Marbles (Jenna Mourey) with the 2014 "Next Big Thing" in Social Media Award. Comedian and actress Jenna Marbles has been captivating her YouTube, Twitter and Facebook followers for more than 3 years. Her irreverent and hilarious videos attract millions of views within hours making her the "Oprah" of YouTube Comedy and one of the funniest personalities online.
Check out these social media stats for Jenna Marbles:
3 Million Active Twitter Followers
Nearly 11 Million YouTube Subscribers
1.8 Million Facebook Fans
Jenna N. Mourey, more commonly known by her pseudonym Jenna Marbles, is an American entertainer and YouTube personality who got her start with a comical video called: How to Trick People Into Thinking You’re Good Looking . According to Mourey the video went “viral” over the weekend-attracting over 1 million YouTube views in a few days…and changing her life forever. Mourey, originally broke and trying to find a way to put her Master’s Degree to use, is now reportedly making over 4 million dollars per month in YouTube advertising revenue.
Mourey’s charisma and fresh improvisational comedy skits and commentary, delivered right from her bedroom in Santa Monica, California, have attracted over 1 billion views. “She is considered one of the most powerful personalities online and is paving the way for an entirely new paradigm in the media and entertainment industries,” says Sandra Mohr, CEO of Next Big Thing News and Mohr Publicity. “Her natural delivery as herself, as well as her sidesplitting impressions of Lady Gaga, Justin Beiber and Madonna are addictive comedy for over 10 million subscribers worldwide and she was an easy decision for the award.”
Mourey is currently based in Santa Monica, CA. She lives with her two dogs Marbles and Kermit and frequently features them in her videos. She was featured on Good Morning America, has made music videos rapping, and makes regular appearances at social media conventions around the world.
Congratulations Jenna Marbles. Next stop...Saturday Night Live.
About Mohr Publicity
Mohr Publicity is an affiliate of Mohr Productions, which was founded in 1997. They specialize in high tech social media promotions for movies, music, books and new products. Mohr Publicity has an excellent track record online for providing top quality marketing and PR services. Their companies Born To Be Viral and Next Big Thing News keep clients up to date on the newest Internet promotions.
For Media Contact:
Denise Hubbard
Mohr Publicity is located in Los Angeles, CA
Email: media@mohrpublicity.com
Phone: 323-521-3409
Website: http://mohrpublicity.com